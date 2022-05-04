UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Target were worth $37,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.43. 3,241,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average of $230.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

