UMB Bank N A MO Has $23.52 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.85. 5,248,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,896. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.