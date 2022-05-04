UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.23% of Fastenal worth $83,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,569,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

