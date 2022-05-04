UMB Bank N A MO Invests $47.39 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,390,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

ACN stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.21. The company has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

