UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,703 shares of company stock worth $383,354 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

