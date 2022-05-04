Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Unilever by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $8,309,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 3,383,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

