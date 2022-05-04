United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

