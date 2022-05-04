United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

