United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.
United Overseas Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)
