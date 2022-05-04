United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.22 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

