UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.62. 3,962,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.93. The company has a market cap of $476.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

