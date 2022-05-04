Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 1,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,052. The stock has a market cap of $820.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Get Unitil alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTL. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Unitil by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.