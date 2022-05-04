Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 1,184,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,789. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.