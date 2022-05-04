Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $85.03. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $83.77, with a volume of 10,788 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $307.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

