Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

VIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,208. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $150.44 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

