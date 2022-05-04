Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $147.25

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.25 and last traded at $149.57, with a volume of 1050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

