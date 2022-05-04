Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

