Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

