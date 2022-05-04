Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.24 and last traded at $49.27. Approximately 660,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.30.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.