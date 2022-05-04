VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,390,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.26. 5,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.30.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,086 shares of company stock worth $12,010,991 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

