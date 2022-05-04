VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $579,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. 54,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

