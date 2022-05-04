VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 14,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

