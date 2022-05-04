VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

