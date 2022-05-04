VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $35.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,310.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,625.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,761.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.