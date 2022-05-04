VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,481 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 222,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

