Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,671,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

