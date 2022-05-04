Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.44

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 13760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
