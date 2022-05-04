Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Issues Earnings Results

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.17. Veritone has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veritone by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veritone by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

