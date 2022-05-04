Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

