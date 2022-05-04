Viacoin (VIA) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $3,397.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00266408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014128 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

