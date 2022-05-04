Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.85. 3,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 555,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

