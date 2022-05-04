Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.66. 25,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

