Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of WNC opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.73 million, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

