Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

