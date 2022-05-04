Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,771,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,362.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,634.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2,768.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total value of $3,570,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock worth $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.