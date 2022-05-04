Wade G W & Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,958. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.44.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,141,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,957,113. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.