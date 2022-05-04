Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $8.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.61 and its 200-day moving average is $257.86. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

