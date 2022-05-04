Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,138,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,232,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

