Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 939 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 473,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. 17,055,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,010,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

