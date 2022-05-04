Wade G W & Inc. Sells 343,097 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,097 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

T stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 60,702,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,177,391. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

