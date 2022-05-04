Walker & Dunlop (WD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WD stock opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.00. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

