WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $17.16 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,297,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 130,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,498. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

