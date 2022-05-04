WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $37.42 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,847,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, hitting $191.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,988,712. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

