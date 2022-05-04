WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 439 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

