Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.29.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.81.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.