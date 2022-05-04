Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.