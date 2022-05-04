We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,022. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

