We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,908 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $14,309,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $8.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.18. 151,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

