We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,908 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded up $8.56 on Wednesday, reaching $222.18. 151,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,779. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.