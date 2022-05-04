We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,775. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84.

